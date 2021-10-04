Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $42.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

