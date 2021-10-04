AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AF Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. AF Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,755,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $7,320,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the second quarter worth $5,285,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in AF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $3,902,000. 30.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

