Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report $5.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.46 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $21.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.37 billion to $22.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.73 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFL. raised their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Aflac stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.75. 90,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,878 shares of company stock worth $2,103,328 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

