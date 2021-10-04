African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Price Target Raised to C$0.80 at Canaccord Genuity

African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of AGG opened at C$0.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. African Gold Group has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$26.08 million and a PE ratio of -2.84.

About African Gold Group

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

