African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Price Target Raised to C$0.80 at Canaccord Genuity

African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of AGG opened at C$0.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. African Gold Group has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$26.08 million and a PE ratio of -2.84.
About African Gold Group
Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.