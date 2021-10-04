AGF Investments LLC Buys 513 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth $62,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.88.

CTXS opened at $108.43 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.66 and a twelve month high of $146.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $96,510.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,397 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

