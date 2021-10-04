AGF Investments LLC Invests $633,000 in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,187 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,954 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,190,000 after acquiring an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,855,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $96.05 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.59 and its 200 day moving average is $76.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.93) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.39.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

