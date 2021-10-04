AGF Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,414 Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Penumbra by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 434,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after buying an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.77, for a total value of $1,358,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $428,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,023 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,518 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PEN shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.22.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $263.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 611.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.35. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

