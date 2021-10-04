AGF Investments LLC Sells 750 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 67.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,769 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter valued at $40,635,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 52.2% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,032,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,871,000 after buying an additional 354,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Incyte by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after buying an additional 289,496 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Incyte by 422.7% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 220,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after buying an additional 178,400 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, September 24th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Incyte stock opened at $68.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.