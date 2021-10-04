AGF Investments LLC Takes $618,000 Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in F5 Networks by 437.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in F5 Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in F5 Networks by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in F5 Networks by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,671 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV opened at $201.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.77 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.83.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $252,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $242,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,738.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,359 shares of company stock worth $2,290,432. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

