AGF Investments LLC Takes Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 520.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 151.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Five Below by 192.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $173.65 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.48 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.65.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.