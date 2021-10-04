Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stake Boosted by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 93.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of A. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,666,000 after purchasing an additional 574,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,468,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,053,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,102,000 after purchasing an additional 57,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,867,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,849,000 after purchasing an additional 184,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,808,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,452 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.82.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $155.99 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.81 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.41. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

