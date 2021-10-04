AIGH Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)

AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 105,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aridis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Vu Truong bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $25,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

ARDS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.60. 22,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,855. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a market cap of $43.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.11. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

ARDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

