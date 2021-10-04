Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Down 35.7% in September

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the August 31st total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AKU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Clarus Securities raised their target price on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ AKU opened at $2.51 on Monday. Akumin has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.00.
About Akumin
Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.
