Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Down 35.7% in September

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the August 31st total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Clarus Securities raised their target price on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Akumin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKU opened at $2.51 on Monday. Akumin has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akumin by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 446,270 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akumin by 78.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,711 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 15.0% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,261,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,527 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Akumin by 1.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP increased its stake in shares of Akumin by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 429,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 204,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.