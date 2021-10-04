Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives $13.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

AGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 513,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 142.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $10.21.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.17 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.