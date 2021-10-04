Alexandria Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 500 Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COKE. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,697,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 24,316.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COKE opened at $389.36 on Monday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.50 and a 12 month high of $460.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $396.31 and a 200-day moving average of $369.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

