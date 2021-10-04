Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 407 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $111.34 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average is $110.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

