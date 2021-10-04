Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Position Reduced by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC cut its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,473,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,736 shares during the quarter. Align Technology makes up approximately 4.6% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Align Technology worth $2,733,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,020,000 after acquiring an additional 103,291 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 177,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $14.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $647.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,256. The company’s 50-day moving average is $697.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $627.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.03 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,459,858. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

