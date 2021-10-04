Alkami Technology, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 11th (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology’s (NASDAQ:ALKT) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 11th. Alkami Technology had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 14th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $30.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALKT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $25.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45. Alkami Technology has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,500 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $685,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $103,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 273,607 shares of company stock worth $8,584,405.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

