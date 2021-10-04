Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Allegion also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.00-5.10 EPS.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $132.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion has a 1 year low of $95.67 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.52.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

