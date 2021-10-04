Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.70

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.70 and last traded at $58.39, with a volume of 698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMR. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. The company had revenue of $395.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $5,608,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $14,225,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $965,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.