Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.70

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.70 and last traded at $58.39, with a volume of 698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.62.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMR. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. The company had revenue of $395.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $5,608,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $14,225,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $965,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.