Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Boosted by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Noked Israel Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $1,657,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,097.60.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 492,234 shares of company stock worth $413,063,286 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $95.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,633.68. 32,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,796. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,436.00 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,804.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,534.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

