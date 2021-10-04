AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,374 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 93.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,125 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,374 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,904,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $311,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $121.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

