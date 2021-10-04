AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,826 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,826 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Walmart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Walmart by 10.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 14.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Walmart by 396.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 90,378 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 7.9% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 179,425 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $137.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.84.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

