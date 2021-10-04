AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 21.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 30.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $78.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.53. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

