AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $4.03 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,808,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,781,000 after acquiring an additional 66,813 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 36,110 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $86.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

