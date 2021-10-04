AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 127.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,906,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $119.69 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.75 and a 200 day moving average of $129.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

