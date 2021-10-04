AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 1,212.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,541 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,193,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,841,000 after acquiring an additional 186,371 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,585,000 after purchasing an additional 73,894 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth about $13,246,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth about $4,420,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 111.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 48,048 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

NYSE AIT opened at $91.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.64. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.