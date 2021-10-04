Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $13.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Shares of ARR opened at C$9.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 176.65, a current ratio of 176.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of C$7.80 and a 1 year high of C$11.35. The stock has a market cap of C$251.35 million and a PE ratio of -592.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.87.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.