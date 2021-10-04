Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,177,000 after acquiring an additional 209,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 742.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 269,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $56.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.19. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

