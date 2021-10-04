Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 520.0% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Amazon.com by 49.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,158.05.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $93.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,190.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,298. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,390.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3,363.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

