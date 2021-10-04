American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,791 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $198,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 92.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 19.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,810 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.65.

AEO opened at $26.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.43. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,920. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

