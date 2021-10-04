American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,253 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $173.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.46. The company has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.