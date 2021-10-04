American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,658,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 236,467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.54% of American International Group worth $221,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in American International Group by 302.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in American International Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,525,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,799,000 after purchasing an additional 213,927 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,298,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $55.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $57.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

