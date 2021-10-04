Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.72

Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.72 and last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 18146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -112.08, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,052,000 after purchasing an additional 328,355 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 28,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,600.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 151,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 146,021 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

