Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $53.08 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.36.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $251.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,575,000 after buying an additional 1,200,349 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 65.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after buying an additional 668,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,969,000 after buying an additional 573,698 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 83.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,164,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after buying an additional 527,958 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 67.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,477,000 after buying an additional 477,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

