AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $130.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AMETEK is riding on acquisition benefits. The Magnetrol International, and Crank Software buyouts are driving growth in the Electronic Instruments segment. Benefits from Pacific Design Technologies acquisition continues to aid the Electromechanical segment. Also, strong momentum across defense and medical markets is a tailwind. We believe proper execution of core growth strategies like operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and strategic acquisitions will continue to drive the top-line growth. Further, the AMETEK Growth Model is a major positive. However, disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic remain major headwinds. Further, foreign exchange fluctuations and high goodwill associated with aggressive acquisition strategy remain risks. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.33.

AME opened at $124.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.32. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $140.10. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,030,000 after acquiring an additional 30,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,368,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,757,000 after buying an additional 195,345 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,593,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

