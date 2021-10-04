Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the August 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
AMXEF opened at $1.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. Amex Exploration has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.26.
Amex Exploration Company Profile
