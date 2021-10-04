Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $17.11.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The business had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $55,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $243,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,242.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,136 shares of company stock worth $1,574,867 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2,081.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,867,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,078 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,680,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,661,000. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $18,391,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

