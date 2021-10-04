Analysts Anticipate ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $965.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will post sales of $965.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $991.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $950.90 million. ArcBest posted sales of $794.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ArcBest.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 270,233 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 103,257.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth $2,754,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 77.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ARCB opened at $84.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $93.96.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.
ArcBest Company Profile
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
