Analysts Anticipate CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.24 Million

Analysts expect that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post $74.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.70 million. CareDx reported sales of $53.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $290.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $289.60 million to $291.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $342.46 million, with estimates ranging from $338.26 million to $349.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CareDx.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total transaction of $513,505.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,715,201.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $736,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,246. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 82.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

Shares of CareDx stock traded down $3.27 on Friday, reaching $63.31. 20,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,612. CareDx has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.85.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.