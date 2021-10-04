Analysts Anticipate DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to announce sales of $3.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the highest is $3.70 million. DermTech posted sales of $1.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year sales of $13.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 million to $13.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.57 million, with estimates ranging from $24.10 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of DermTech stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 547,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.16 million, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.81. DermTech has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $68,724.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,412.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $40,749.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. Iszo Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in DermTech by 283.6% during the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,372 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $4,152,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $1,524,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

