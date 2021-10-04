Analysts Anticipate Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will announce sales of $230.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $231.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.53 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $205.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $894.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $890.18 million to $897.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $967.66 million, with estimates ranging from $960.40 million to $973.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $230.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.38 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,458,000 after buying an additional 74,162 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after buying an additional 25,278 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 666,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,554,000 after acquiring an additional 27,931 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 19,840 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HURN traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,521. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.12.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

