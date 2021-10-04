Analysts Anticipate Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.45. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,990,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,445,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $7.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.96. 38,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,287. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $437.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $407.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.09.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.