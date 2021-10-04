Analysts Anticipate Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.45. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,990,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,445,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $7.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.96. 38,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,287. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $437.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $407.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.09.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

