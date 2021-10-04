Analysts Anticipate Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.46). Turning Point Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($4.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($6.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($4.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Shares of TPTX stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,541. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.00. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30.

In other news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

