Analysts Expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to post earnings per share of $1.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Barrett Business Services reported earnings per share of $2.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBSI. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 76.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 143,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $79.40. 286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,053. The firm has a market cap of $600.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $51.06 and a 1-year high of $81.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

