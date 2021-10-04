Analysts Expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $230.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 393,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 102,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after acquiring an additional 640,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HURN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.05. 489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 0.94.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.