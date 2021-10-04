Analysts Expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will post $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $2.38. Ovintiv posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5,166.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $9.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $11.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

OVV opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $42,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,168 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 917.4% during the 1st quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,138,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

