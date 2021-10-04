Analysts Set Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Price Target at $65.27

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.27.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 78,724 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 261,251 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.