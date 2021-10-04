Analysts Set Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) PT at $36.11

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.11.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.18. 23,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,295. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

